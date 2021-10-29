Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A burglary was reported on North Okanogan Street.

Fuel was reported stolen from a vehicle on East Second Street.

Two items reportedly were stolen from a business on Gladmar Road.

High school students reportedly were smoking “something” in a field off South Willow Street.

An attempted vehicle theft was reported on South Canyon Road.

There was a report of an ongoing problem of vehicles not stopping for pedestrians in the crosswalk on East Helena Avenue and North Alder Street.

A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on the Central Washington University campus.

Medication was reported stolen from a residence on Madison Street in South Cle Elum.

A hit and run was reported on West Fifth Avenue.

A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a government vehicle on Interstate 90, milepost 63.

A vehicle reportedly ran off the roadway on Canyon Road and East Berry Road.

Rocks were reported in the roadway on state Route 970, milepost 7.5.

Two vehicles reportedly were broken into on Vantage Highway. Windows to the vehicles were busted and items were taken.

A white Dodge Ram reportedly was broken into on Vantage Highway.

A bicycle was reported stolen on East University Way.

Two horses and a mule reportedly were on the reporting party’s driveway on Parke Creek Road.

A man reportedly was refusing to wear a mask and refusing to leave a business on South Water Street.

A two-vehicle collision was reported on East University Way.

A collision was reported on Hemingston Road and Parke Creek.

A burglary was reported on East Third Avenue.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 28-29. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 42-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. Bail $5,000.

A 26-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for being fugitive from justice, escape and failure to appear for three counts of third-degree theft. No bail.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.