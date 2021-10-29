Oct. 29 blotter: Vehicles not stopping for pedestrians Oct 29, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A burglary was reported on North Okanogan Street. Fuel was reported stolen from a vehicle on East Second Street.Two items reportedly were stolen from a business on Gladmar Road.High school students reportedly were smoking “something” in a field off South Willow Street.An attempted vehicle theft was reported on South Canyon Road.There was a report of an ongoing problem of vehicles not stopping for pedestrians in the crosswalk on East Helena Avenue and North Alder Street.A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on the Central Washington University campus.Medication was reported stolen from a residence on Madison Street in South Cle Elum.A hit and run was reported on West Fifth Avenue.A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a government vehicle on Interstate 90, milepost 63.A vehicle reportedly ran off the roadway on Canyon Road and East Berry Road.Rocks were reported in the roadway on state Route 970, milepost 7.5.Two vehicles reportedly were broken into on Vantage Highway. Windows to the vehicles were busted and items were taken. A white Dodge Ram reportedly was broken into on Vantage Highway.A bicycle was reported stolen on East University Way.Two horses and a mule reportedly were on the reporting party’s driveway on Parke Creek Road.A man reportedly was refusing to wear a mask and refusing to leave a business on South Water Street.A two-vehicle collision was reported on East University Way.A collision was reported on Hemingston Road and Parke Creek.A burglary was reported on East Third Avenue.FireKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):No fire calls were reported during this time period.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 28-29. A 42-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. Bail $5,000.A 26-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for being fugitive from justice, escape and failure to appear for three counts of third-degree theft. No bail.  