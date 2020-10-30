Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A horse reportedly was walking in the roadway on Hungry Junction Road and Kerr Road.
An injured bear cub was reported on the side of the roadway on Interstate 90, mile post 95.
A reporting party said a male subject yelled at him for speeding, the subject then brake checked them and they ended up rear-ending the other driver on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A hit and run was reported on West First Avenue and North Pierce Street.
A burglary was reported in the announcers' booth on North Poplar Street. Drug paraphernalia was found inside.
A gnome statue reportedly was stolen from a porch on North Alder Street.
A male subject reportedly stolen mail on West First Avenue.
Medications were reported stolen on North Pearl Street.
A Trump sign reportedly was stolen from a yard on North Chamith Lane.
Five college-aged subjects reportedly jumped the fence at the recreation field on North Alder Street and East 18th Avenue.
There was a report of middle school-aged children smoking, possibly marijuana, in the alleyway in the bushes on North Anderson Street.
A vehicle reportedly backed into a parking sign and knocked it over on North Sampson Street.
Several street lights were reported out on East Sixth Avenue and North Walnut Street.
A burglary was reported on South Maple Street.
Four subjects reportedly were observed stealing pumpkins and other decorations on West University Way.
Subjects reportedly were burning trash outside on Hundley Road near Cle Elum.
Burning embers were reported on the side of the roadway on Bowers Road and Reecer Creek Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 29-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.