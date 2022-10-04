Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• The reporting party said there was an unknown man in her residence taking items on Hungry Junction Road.
• Nails were reported in the roadway on South Canyon Road.
• A chainsaw was reported stolen out of the bed of a pickup on North Anderson Street.
• A broken tree branch reportedly was hanging and blocking the roadway on Wildcat Way.
• A non-injury collision involving a Toyota Sequoia and a delivery pickup was reported on No. 6 Road and Kittitas Highway.
• Clothing was reported stolen on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• A theft was reported on West Clearview Drive.
• A bicycle was reported stolen on East University Way.
• An assault was reported on North Cora Street.
• Money reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on North Cle Elum Street.
• Several goats reportedly were standing in a pen and one white goat had a sore on it on Interstate 90, milepost 101.3. The reporting party believed the pen is overloaded.
• A sign was reported stolen on West University Way.
• The windows of a Honda Fit reportedly were smashed on East 19th Avenue.
• A white Ford pickup was reported stolen on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
• A man with a pole reportedly was trying to break into a trailer in a dirt parking lot on North Water Street.
• A semi reportedly was struck by another semi on North Dolarway Road.
• The reporting party saw a man defecating on the Umptanum Road side of the reporting party’s residence on Bull Road.
• The reporting party said she heard a woman yell no and a man yell back that he was going to sexually assault the woman on East Third Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A semi with hay on the top reportedly was starting to catch fire on Interstate 90, milepost 96.5.
• Smoke was reported on the north side of the roadway on Interstate 90, milepost 132.
• The reporting party believed a water heater caused a fire in a barn on Wilson Creek Road. They believed they got the fire out but requested the fire department.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 3-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A Santa Monica, California man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for six counts of first-degree identity theft, two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property and resisting arrest. No bail.
• An 18-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for being a minor intoxicated in a public place. Bail $500,
• A 21-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license.