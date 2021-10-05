Oct. 5 blotter: Just checking out the toaster Oct 5, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n The reporting party saw a toaster on the side of the roadway on Look Road and East Sanders Road and stopped to check it out. The toaster was in poor condition so they did not take it. The party was calling in case someone saw them and called them in for littering. n A collector’s plate reportedly was stolen off a 1988 Jeep Wrangler on West University Way.n A Central Washington University parking pass reportedly was stolen from a Nissan Pathfinder on North Spar Lane.n A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street.n A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on North Elliott Street.n A hit and run was reported on North Main Street.n Someone reportedly attempted to steal a license plate off of a work vehicle on West First Street in Cle Elum.n A hit and run was reported on East Sixth Avenue and North Pine Street. n The reporting party said a pot bellied pig of unknown ownership was on her property on Bohannon Road.n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West University Way.n An injured deer was reported in the roadway on Hanson Road and Cove Road.FireKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A small grass fire was reported on Vantage Highway.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 73-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for harassment and first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $6,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseSound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performingSept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into methOct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bearSept. 30 blotter: Friendly Rottweiler at largeLabor of love: Seth Mills opens his own bicycle repair shopEllensburg Downtown Association hires new executive directorOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateWindfall Cider Fest on tap for this SaturdayFirst responders seek resources to battle mental health, addiction issues in community Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter