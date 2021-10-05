Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n The reporting party saw a toaster on the side of the roadway on Look Road and East Sanders Road and stopped to check it out. The toaster was in poor condition so they did not take it. The party was calling in case someone saw them and called them in for littering.

n A collector’s plate reportedly was stolen off a 1988 Jeep Wrangler on West University Way.

n A Central Washington University parking pass reportedly was stolen from a Nissan Pathfinder on North Spar Lane.

n A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street.

n A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on North Elliott Street.

n A hit and run was reported on North Main Street.

n Someone reportedly attempted to steal a license plate off of a work vehicle on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A hit and run was reported on East Sixth Avenue and North Pine Street.

n The reporting party said a pot bellied pig of unknown ownership was on her property on Bohannon Road.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West University Way.

n An injured deer was reported in the roadway on Hanson Road and Cove Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A small grass fire was reported on Vantage Highway.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 73-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for harassment and first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $6,000.

