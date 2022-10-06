Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A subject reportedly has stolen items on North Chestnut Street twice since Saturday.
• The reporting party requested to speak referring a neighbor’s pigs that killed one of the reporting party’s ducks on Sept. 13. The neighbor claimed the duck was free range.
• An older man playing golf on the Valley View Elementary School grounds was contacted and said he would depart.
• Four to five dogs were running loose on the roadway on Cleman Road.
• Skid marks from a bicycle tire were reported down the entire first-floor west wing hallway in Barto Hall on the Central Washington University campus.
• A German shepherd with a chain attached was reported in the roadway on Umptanum Road and Stephen Road.
• A back license plate reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on North Thorp Highway.
• A black cat running loose reportedly ran under the reporting party’s trailer, went after the reporting party’s dog and then attacked the reporting party on South Ruby Street.
• A theft was reported on North Chestnut Street.
• Teenage boys reportedly were shooting AirSoft guns at Mountain View Park.
• The railroad crossing arms reportedly were down but there was no train on Fifth Avenue and Railroad Street.
• Cattle were reportedly in the roadway on Lambert Road.
• A black heeler reportedly was loose in McElroy Park.
• An attempted theft was reported on Main Street.
• A theft was reported on East Juniper Avenue.
• The reporting party said a man in his 20s wearing a red tank top and blue jeans tried to walk into the reporting party’s residence and start a fight on East Juniper Avenue.
• A stop sign reportedly was knocked over on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
• A bear reportedly was in the reporting party’s yard digging into the reporting party’s trash on West Dakota Avenue in Roslyn.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A large party with a large bonfire was reported in Coleman Canyon.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 5-6 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 42-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for second-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
• A 45-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $200.
• A 42-year-old Lacey woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. No bail.