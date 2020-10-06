Support Local Journalism


Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A pickup reportedly was vandalized on North Mason Street in Kittitas. Its tires were slashed and it was egged.
  • A subject wearing a ski mask reportedly tried to climb in the window of a residence on South Ruby Street. The subject left on foot.
  • A woman reportedly returned to her East Cherry Lane residence and found items missing.
  • A vehicle prowl was reported on East Manitoba Avenue.
  • A work radio, hand sander and air compressor were reported stolen from a carport on South Sampson Street.
  • A unknown male subject reportedly was undoing the lugnuts on the reporting party’s truck on Westside Road.
  • A non-injury collision involving a red Audi and a gray Toyota Highlander was reported on Reecer Creek Road and West University Way.
  • A rat problem was reported in a yard on East Hobert Avenue.
  • An ongoing problem of an 8-month-old pitbull being let loose on Alder Street was reported.
  • A man with a scruffy beard and wearing a ball cap and blue shirt reportedly broke a fence on property on Cora Street. It was believed the man was on something.
  • A guest reportedly was refusing to leave on Triple L Loop. The man wanted to pay in cash and they did not accept cash.
  • A 20-year-old woman reportedly was carrying an anti-Trump sign on East Mountain View Avenue. The reporting party was offended by the sign.
  • A neighbor’s vehicle reportedly struck the reporting party’s daughter’s parked vehicle on North Alder Street.
  • A non-injury collision involving a Ford F150 and a Dodge Caliber was reported on West University Way and North Main Street.
  • There was a report of an ongoing problem of a neighbor dumping cat feces on the reporting party’s front porch on South Chestnut Street.
  • A driver reportedly ran over two gas pumps on Gladmar Road. Gasoline was spreading.
  • A subject in a Chrysler reportedly was yelling at people out the window and speeding on East Fifth Avenue and North Ruby Street.
  • A cougar reportedly attacked the reporting party’s dog on Westside Road.
  • A man reportedly was observed stealing a “For Rent” sign from a side yard on Sixth Avenue.
  • A subject reportedly dropped keys into an elevator shaft on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A small fire was reported on the side of the roadway on Interstate 90.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 5-6 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • No arrests were reported in this time period.

