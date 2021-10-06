Oct. 6 blotter: Protest reports Oct 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A deer reportedly was killed in a collision with a vehicle on South Thorp Highway and Weaver Road. n Two dogs reportedly were running at large on East University Way and North C Street.n A dead skunk was reported in the roadway on Kittitas Highway.n There was a report of a small protest where people were forcing flyers on others on North Walnut Street.n A hit and run was reported on East University Way.n A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on North Chestnut Street.n The reporting party advised they were having a free speech protest and a group of 50 were protesting against them and a person damaged one of the reporting party's signs on East 10th Avenue.n Items reportedly were stolen from outside a location on Kittitas Street.n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Matthews Road and Kittitas Highway.n Items were reported stolen and then resold with in the last five months on North Victor Place. In addition, a dog was reported stolen.n Reporting party requested assistance on North Walnut Street. Her dog’s paw was stuck in the kennel and she could not get it out. n The reporting party believed someone entered his residence and took his medications on McDonald Road.n A deer reportedly was struck by a vehicle on Manastash Road.n A pickup reportedly backed up into another pickup on East Fourth Avenue and North Pearl Street.n An assault was reported on East 11th Avenue.n Spray painting was reported on a wall on West University Way and North Water Street.FireKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n An oven fire was reported on West Idaho Avenue in Roslyn.n A hay truck reportedly was on fire on Interstate 82, milepost 2.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 2-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 41-year-old Marysville man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and second-degree animal cruelty. No bail.n A 40-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Bail $200. 