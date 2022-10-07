Subscribe
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Money reportedly was stolen from an air machine in a parking lot on West University Way.
• A subject reportedly was dumping trash and contents out of the back of a vehicle into a dumpster at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
• A Kia was reported in a ditch off Yellowstone Road.
• A heeler reportedly was running loose in McElroy Park.
• The reporting party has a video of two vehicles going more than 50 mph on North Brick Road.
• A shoplifter was reported on North Chestnut Street.
• A vending machine reportedly was broken into on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• A man reportedly was observed hitting a pitbull in the head with a water bottle on Airport Road.
• A bicycle was reported stolen on North Walnut Street.
• Two cows were reported along the roadway on Canyon Road and Thrall Road.
• A collision involving a Ram 1500 was reported on South Thorp Highway.
• A gray dog reportedly was standing in the roadway and was almost struck by a vehicle on North Ruby Street and East First Avenue.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West First Street and North Billings Avenue.
• A man reportedly was painting on the sidewalk on South Chestnut Street.
• A burglary was reported on Deer Meadow Drive near Cle Elum.
Fire
• A large amount of smoke was reported coming from underneath the overpass on Interstate 90, milepost 74.
• Visible smoke was reported in the bedroom of a residence on South Cle Elum Ridge Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 6-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 42-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/harassing phone calls. Bail $2,100.
• A 40-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for second-degree theft and two counts of third-degree theft. No bail.
• A 45-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $200.
