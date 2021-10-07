Oct. 7 blotter: Milk thrown on vehicle Oct 7, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A customer reportedly was refusing to wear a mask and would not leave a business on South Canyon Road. n Items reportedly were stolen from a Chevrolet truck parked on South Maple Street. The vehicle was unlocked.n A man in dark clothing reportedly was trying to open a couple of different doors to residences in the area of Rainier Street.n A street light was reported out on East Sixth Avenue and North Chestnut Street.n Two gunshots reportedly were heard on North Walnut Street.n A woman reportedly threw milk on the reporting party’s vehicle at the Indian John Rest Stop on Interstate 90. FireKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n Someone reportedly was burning in a barrel on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.n A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 92.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 6-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):No arrests were reported during this time period. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vehicle Motor Vehicle Highway Transports Business Line Milk Kittcom Emergency Arrest Call Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseSound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performingOct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bearLabor of love: Seth Mills opens his own bicycle repair shopLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenHuman remains found near Stampede PassSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiSept. 30 blotter: Friendly Rottweiler at largeFirst responders seek resources to battle mental health, addiction issues in communityNajar, Cle Elum-Roslyn football high-step past Granger on Homecoming Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter