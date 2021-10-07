Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A customer reportedly was refusing to wear a mask and would not leave a business on South Canyon Road.

n Items reportedly were stolen from a Chevrolet truck parked on South Maple Street. The vehicle was unlocked.

n A man in dark clothing reportedly was trying to open a couple of different doors to residences in the area of Rainier Street.

n A street light was reported out on East Sixth Avenue and North Chestnut Street.

n Two gunshots reportedly were heard on North Walnut Street.

n A woman reportedly threw milk on the reporting party’s vehicle at the Indian John Rest Stop on Interstate 90.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Someone reportedly was burning in a barrel on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.

n A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 92.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 6-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

