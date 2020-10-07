Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A sprinkler line reportedly appeared to have jumped a fence and was completely blocking the roadway on South Thorp Highway and Cove Road.

n Four cows were reported in the roadway on North Thorp Highway and Main Street in Thorp.

n Graffiti was reported on the exterior of the bathroom building on West Washington Avenue.

n Transients reportedly have stashed stolen property at a location on South Railroad Avenue.

n A lost wallet reportedly was track to a woman’s bathroom inside a grocery store on First Street in Cle Elum. The wallet was not located but the location chip was found in the feminine hygiene box.

n A hit and run was reported on Ronald Avenue in Cle Elum.

n A telephone line reportedly was lying in the roadway on Wilson Creek Road.

n A theft was reported on Washington Avenue.

n A vehicle reportedly was keyed on East Acacia Lane.

n Two pitbulls reportedly charged at a girl while she was walking on East University Way.

n A Pyrenees dog reportedly was loose in the roadway on Wilson Creek Road.

n There was a report of an ongoing problem of a woman yelling at vehicles that drive from the West Ellensburg park. The woman also was running into the roadway.

n An aggressive, barking dog was reported at a residence on Garfield Place in South Cle Elum. The dog’s owner was yelling obscenities at the reporting party and her daughter as they walked the John Wayne Trail.

n A non-injury collision was reported on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.

n A loud thump and a blue flash were reported on North Airport Road.

n A power outage was reported in an apartment on North Airport Road.

n A subject reportedly was passed out in a parking lot on South Canyon Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n The brakes on a vehicle reportedly were smoking on Look Road and Double Creek Lane.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 6-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 36-year-old Burbank man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,100.

