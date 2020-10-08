Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An enclosed white utility trailer containing several carpenter and excavation tools was reported stolen on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
n Graffiti reportedly was spray painted on ecology blocks near the reservoir in Roslyn.
n A non-injury collision involving a Ford F150 and a Ford 350 was reported on Alder Street and East Capitol Avenue.
n Automatic gunfire reportedly was heard off of Forest Service Road 3500.
n An 11-year-old girl reportedly was struck by a white Subaru on North Chestnut Street.
n A woman reportedly was walking a pitbull off leash on North Alder Street. The reporting party asked the woman to put a leash on the dog and she refused.
n The was a report of a person possibly having a “drug crisis” walking in and out of the street punching vehicles and signs on East Manitoba Avenue and South Chestnut Street.
n A pickup reportedly was observed going off the roadway on No. 6 Road, north of Thrall Road.
n A black Lab and a pitbull were reported on Salmon la Sac Road.
n An assault was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
vThree helicopters reportedly circled the area twice on Teanaway Ridge Road. The reporting party was concerned it was an unusual amount of helicopter activity.
n A dog reportedly was walking on the roadway on Brick Mill Road and Look Road. The reporting party was concerned it would get hit in the dark.
n A man reportedly threw something at a vehicle and broke the windshield on Gobblers Knob Road and Westside Road.
n A man in pajama pants, a coat and no shoes reported on North Dolarway Road.
n A man, who had been drinking, reportedly was in the backyard of a residence on Columbia Street pounding on a window. The man then jumped the fence.
n Two cows were reported in the roadway on No. 6 Road and Thrall Road.
No fire calls were reported in this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 37-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and interfering with a domestic violence report. Bail $20,000.
n A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree assault. No bail.
n A 56-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for possession of controlled substances. Bail $5,000.
n A 69-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree assault and second-degree attempted rape. No bail.