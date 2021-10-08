Oct. 8 blotter: Prowler reports Oct 8, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A man in his late 30s wearing a blue button-up shirt, khaki pants and black CWU backpack, reportedly walked across the reporting party’s property on North Prospect Street, picked up a baggie of something hidden in the bushes and then walked toward a nearby business. The reporting party also advised there has been a drone flying in the area. A barefoot woman reportedly was yelling hysterically on the sidewalk on South First Street in Roslyn.A hit and run was reported on West Third Avenue.Two subjects in a store on Main Street in Kittitas, one holding brass knuckles, reportedly made inappropriate comments to the reporting party, asking is she was over 18 and where she lived.Two gunshots were reported on East 18th Avenue and North Chestnut Street.A prowler was reported on South Main Street.A prowler was reported on South Ruby Street.A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.A long-haired pointer reportedly was at-large on Seventh Street and Main Avenue in South Cle Elum.A non-injury collision was reported on First Street in Cle Elum. A theft was reported on state Route 906.A hit and run was reported on Gladmar Road.Plywood reportedly was stolen on Mountain Rivers Trail.A collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist was reported on East Manitoba Avenue and South Ruby Street.FireKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):No fire calls were reported during this time period.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/cyberstalking/domestic violence, failure to appear/no contact/protection order violation, failure to comply/felony violation protection order and failure to comply/harassment/domestic violence. Bail $265,000.A 28-year-old Browning, Montana man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,000.A 24-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession/delivery violation of the uniform controlled substances act. No bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ellensburg Police Officer Crime Criminal Law Police Prowler Hit And Run Kittcom Collision Theft Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenLabor of love: Seth Mills opens his own bicycle repair shopSound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performingHuman remains found near Stampede PassOct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bearFamilies and friends of those lost to overdose hold public remembranceFirst responders seek resources to battle mental health, addiction issues in communityNajar, Cle Elum-Roslyn football high-step past Granger on Homecoming Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter