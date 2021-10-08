Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A man in his late 30s wearing a blue button-up shirt, khaki pants and black CWU backpack, reportedly walked across the reporting party’s property on North Prospect Street, picked up a baggie of something hidden in the bushes and then walked toward a nearby business. The reporting party also advised there has been a drone flying in the area.

A barefoot woman reportedly was yelling hysterically on the sidewalk on South First Street in Roslyn.

A hit and run was reported on West Third Avenue.

Two subjects in a store on Main Street in Kittitas, one holding brass knuckles, reportedly made inappropriate comments to the reporting party, asking is she was over 18 and where she lived.

Two gunshots were reported on East 18th Avenue and North Chestnut Street.

A prowler was reported on South Main Street.

A prowler was reported on South Ruby Street.

A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.

A long-haired pointer reportedly was at-large on Seventh Street and Main Avenue in South Cle Elum.

A non-injury collision was reported on First Street in Cle Elum.

A theft was reported on state Route 906.

A hit and run was reported on Gladmar Road.

Plywood reportedly was stolen on Mountain Rivers Trail.

A collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist was reported on East Manitoba Avenue and South Ruby Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/cyberstalking/domestic violence, failure to appear/no contact/protection order violation, failure to comply/felony violation protection order and failure to comply/harassment/domestic violence. Bail $265,000.

A 28-year-old Browning, Montana man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,000.

A 24-year-old Sedro-Woolley man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession/delivery violation of the uniform controlled substances act. No bail.

