Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A burglary was reported on East Fourth Avenue. A crowbar was used to gain entry. Multiple businesses in the building were broken into.

A man came into a business on West University Way and walked out with a cup a coffee without paying. The reporting party asked him to pay and he said, “No, I’m God.” The man was wearing a black and gray hoodie and a backpack.

The reporting party was unsure if he’d lost his wallet or it was stolen on Sunrise Drive.

A dead deer was reported in a ditch off of Westside Road.

A woman reportedly locked her child in her Chevy Malibu on North Alder Street.

Assistance was requested for enforcing the mask policy on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

A woman reportedly was riding a bicycle carrying an infant on East 28th Avenue.

A burglary was reported on Godawa Lane near Cle Elum. The front door was forced and items were missing.

A garage door was reported damaged on Cleveland Street in Cle Elum.

Cash was reported stolen on East First Street in Cle Elum.

A 12-inch diameter hole through the wall of a business was reported on East Fourth Avenue.

A collision involving a vehicle and a harrow bed was reported on Naneum Road.

A ring was reported stolen on Kearny Drive at Snoqualmie Pass.

A fender bender involving a blue Highlander and a green Saturn was reported on East University Way.

A vehicle reportedly struck another vehicle and then drove off on West 14th Avenue and North B Street.

A man reportedly has been following people into the bathroom at the Indian John Rest Stop on Interstate 90.

An employee reportedly was closing up a business on Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn and heard the door get kicked in.

A vehicle was reported stolen on North Main Street.

A reporting party advised there have been wolves in the area of Parke Creek Road. She had just heard something outside.

Fire

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

