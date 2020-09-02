Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A non-injury accident was reported on Canyon Road and Ringer Loop.

n A person reportedly was trespassing on Manastash Road.

n A burglary was reported on Reecer Creek Road in Ellensburg.

n A man in an empty lot reportedly was asking employees for cigarettes on South Water Street. When they refused he became angry and threatened to come back and assault them.

n An ATV reportedly was stolen sometime last week on Lower Peoh Point Road.

n A set of jet ski keys were reportedly found near the Teanaway Road Bridge.

n A bike reportedly was stolen outside a dorm on North Alder Street.

n A purse and medications reportedly were taken from a vehicle on East Cherry Lane. The vehicle was locked, but the windows were rolled down.

n A woman reportedly was kneeling down in dirt on Seventh Avenue in Ellensburg.

n A landlord reportedly took a caller’s property and put it in the dumpster on North Cora Street.

n A man reportedly as passed out on a bench on North Ruby Street with two bottles of whiskey, thought to be stolen since they still had the plastic security device attached.

n A woman in her 40s with blue jeans and cargo pockets reportedly was standing in front of a business on South Main Street and gave a caller a look that made her feel unsafe.

n A motorhome reportedly appeared to be burglarized on Sun Island Drive in Easton.

n Someone reportedly was in a little box under the bed and would not leave on West University Way.

n Trees were reportedly in the roadway on Hidden Valley Road.

n There reportedly was an ongoing problem with an upstairs neighbor on South Chestnut Street.

n A woman reportedly was stranded on Sand Hill with two others and a dog after their boat got beached.

n A man in a Black SUV in a parking lot on Triple L Loop reportedly appeared to be “tweaking.”

n A caller reportedly was receiving texts from subjects in an alley on West 14th Avenue wanting him to come out and fight.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n The smell of gas and sight of vapors in the air was reported on South Pearl Street.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 26-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault domestic violence and interfering with a domestic violence report. Bail $15,000.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.