Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A non-injury accident was reported on Canyon Road and Ringer Loop.
n A person reportedly was trespassing on Manastash Road.
n A burglary was reported on Reecer Creek Road in Ellensburg.
n A man in an empty lot reportedly was asking employees for cigarettes on South Water Street. When they refused he became angry and threatened to come back and assault them.
n An ATV reportedly was stolen sometime last week on Lower Peoh Point Road.
n A set of jet ski keys were reportedly found near the Teanaway Road Bridge.
n A bike reportedly was stolen outside a dorm on North Alder Street.
n A purse and medications reportedly were taken from a vehicle on East Cherry Lane. The vehicle was locked, but the windows were rolled down.
n A woman reportedly was kneeling down in dirt on Seventh Avenue in Ellensburg.
n A landlord reportedly took a caller’s property and put it in the dumpster on North Cora Street.
n A man reportedly as passed out on a bench on North Ruby Street with two bottles of whiskey, thought to be stolen since they still had the plastic security device attached.
n A woman in her 40s with blue jeans and cargo pockets reportedly was standing in front of a business on South Main Street and gave a caller a look that made her feel unsafe.
n A motorhome reportedly appeared to be burglarized on Sun Island Drive in Easton.
n Someone reportedly was in a little box under the bed and would not leave on West University Way.
n Trees were reportedly in the roadway on Hidden Valley Road.
n There reportedly was an ongoing problem with an upstairs neighbor on South Chestnut Street.
n A woman reportedly was stranded on Sand Hill with two others and a dog after their boat got beached.
n A man in a Black SUV in a parking lot on Triple L Loop reportedly appeared to be “tweaking.”
n A caller reportedly was receiving texts from subjects in an alley on West 14th Avenue wanting him to come out and fight.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n The smell of gas and sight of vapors in the air was reported on South Pearl Street.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 26-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for fourth-degree assault domestic violence and interfering with a domestic violence report. Bail $15,000.