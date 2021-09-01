Sept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowing Sep 1, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Aug. 30-Sept. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A burglary was reported at a food truck on South Main Street. A woman reportedly locked herself into a portable toilet at Canyon Road and state Route 821.A generator, camping gear and tools reportedly were stolen from a vacant lot on state Route 906.A saddle and natural healing remedies reportedly were stolen from a vehicle on East Elmview Drive over the past six months.A model home reportedly was spray painted on Bullfrog Road.A theft was reported on East Patrick Avenue in Kittitas.A vehicle’s window reportedly was broken and wallet stolen at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.A hit and run was reported on South Railroad Avenue.A man reported was mowing the law on East Berry Road when a man came up to him and started physically assaulting him, striking him with a fist and cracking his phone.A burglary was reported on South Main Street.Solar panels reportedly were stolen from a trailer some time since June on North Delphine Street. An assault was reported on North B Street.The reporting party could hear electricity arching in the powerlines at the intersection of South Main Street and West Mountain View Avenue.A Toyota 4Runner reportedly was broken into at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.A residential burglary was reported on West University Way.Two dogs reportedly were running loose in the street on North Kittitas Street and West Fifth Avenue.FireKittcom received the following calls on Aug. 30-Sept. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):No fire calls were reported during this time period.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 31-Sept. 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree burglary. No bail.n A 46-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff's deputies for two counts of no contact/protection order violation. No bail.n A 39-year-old Plymouth, Massachusetts man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. No bail.  