Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Obscenities reportedly were spray painted on the brick surface of Barto Hall’s dumpster shed on the Central Washington University campus.
n “BLM” reportedly was spray painted on the north side of Quigley Hall on the CWU campus.
n Multiple vehicles carrying juveniles reportedly were parked near the baseball fields in Rotary Park in West Ellensburg playing loud music and driving in and out of the park at high rates of speed.
n A West Sixth Avenue resident reportedly woke up to find their front door open and laptop and TV missing.
n An SUV reportedly flipped over on Reecer Creek Road and Smithson Road.
n A reporting party on Snoqualmie Drive at Snoqualmie Pass said a neighbor yells at their daughter when she drives by, put a cone in the roadway, left notes on the residence telling her to slow down and posted complaints on Facebook.
n Someone reportedly broke into a garage on Robbins Road and stole a lot of tools.
n More than one dead cow was reported in a field off of Lower Green Canyon Road.
n A Toyota Tacoma reportedly rolled down a steep embankment on Forest Service Road 4517. The vehicle appears to have rolled over three or four times. The airbag deployed. No one was around. It appears to have been cleaned out.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem with vehicles racing on North Pfenning Road and East Third Avenue.
n A reporting party on West 14th Avenue received an envelope on her doorstep with a picture of her residence. The envelope is a city of Ellensburg utility pay envelope and has a picture that says, “Bright, keep fear away, get a teddy bear, name him Light Code.”
n A person reportedly could see something glowing on the top of Ellensburg High School.
n A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on Canyon Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Two small fires were reported in an orchard of Interstate 82, mile post 5.
n A family reportedly had a charcoal briquette fire in the sand on Speelyi Beach at Lake Cle Elum.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 56-year-old Bellevue man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/possession of controlled substances. No bail.
n A 35-year-old Spokane man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and first-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.
n A 45-year-old North Bend man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree possession of stolen property and two counts possession of controlled substances. Bail $10,000.
n A 26-year-old Spokane man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for no contact order violation/domestic violence. No bail.