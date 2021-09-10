Sept. 10 blotter: Mountain lion spotted near Irene Rinehart Sep 10, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A 5’-10” bald man with a cinch sack reportedly was walking down the roadway looking into vehicles on Reecer Creek Road and West University Way. A mountain lion reportedly was seen at the entrance to Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on Lyons Road and Caribou Road.A yellow Lab with an injury to its face reportedly was in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.A watch reportedly was stolen from a campsite on Kachess Lake.A dead cat reportedly was found on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.A hit and run was reported on East Seventh Avenue.Two women in a Toyota Tacoma reportedly stole straw bales from the Kittitas Valley Event Center.A woman with bright pink hair and a man with tattoos on his neck and shoulders reportedly stole arm loads of items from a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.A non-injury collision was reported in the roundabout on North Dolarway Road and West University Way. A Specialized Rockhopper reportedly was stolen from a front porch on North Sprague Street.A theft was reported on South Canyon Road.An assault was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.Water was reported over the roadway on Brick Mill Road and Fairview Road.FireKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A Subaru Impreza reportedly was fully involved o Interstate 90, milepost 71.There was a report of fire on the powerlines at the end of East Sparks Road in Easton.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 9-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 37-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for felony violation of a protection order and vehicle trip permit violations. No bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roadway Road Vehicle Highway Criminal Law Transports Crime Bale Violation Loads Business Line Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleEllensburg 16-year-old relases new song 'Royalty'Ellensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathSept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickLongtime rodeo writer Jon Guddat ready to move on to something else4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleEllensburg Rodeo returns to action in a big wayLetter: Anti-vaxers have been warned of the consequencesSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare' Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter