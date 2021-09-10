Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A 5’-10” bald man with a cinch sack reportedly was walking down the roadway looking into vehicles on Reecer Creek Road and West University Way.

A mountain lion reportedly was seen at the entrance to Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.

A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on Lyons Road and Caribou Road.

A yellow Lab with an injury to its face reportedly was in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.

A watch reportedly was stolen from a campsite on Kachess Lake.

A dead cat reportedly was found on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.

A hit and run was reported on East Seventh Avenue.

Two women in a Toyota Tacoma reportedly stole straw bales from the Kittitas Valley Event Center.

A woman with bright pink hair and a man with tattoos on his neck and shoulders reportedly stole arm loads of items from a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.

A non-injury collision was reported in the roundabout on North Dolarway Road and West University Way.

A Specialized Rockhopper reportedly was stolen from a front porch on North Sprague Street.

A theft was reported on South Canyon Road.

An assault was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.

Water was reported over the roadway on Brick Mill Road and Fairview Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A Subaru Impreza reportedly was fully involved o Interstate 90, milepost 71.

There was a report of fire on the powerlines at the end of East Sparks Road in Easton.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 9-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 37-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for felony violation of a protection order and vehicle trip permit violations. No bail.

