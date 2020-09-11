Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A theft was reported on Railroad Avenue.
An older, tall man with a scruffy beard wearing a jean jacket reportedly was walking down the middle of the roadway and stumbling on Farivew Road.
A woman reportedly accidentally locked herself inside the bathroom at a service station on East First Street in Cle Elum and could not get out.
A man reportedly was walking around a building, throwing garbage and peeping inside windows on North Water Street.
A man reportedly broke into a shipping container on Railroad Avenue.
Someone reportedly wrote “exploitive” in Sharpie on an apartment window on North Water Street.
Large gravel, possibly from a dump truck, was reported in the roadway on Parke Creek Road.
A large blue dump truck reportedly was stuck in the roundabout on Bullfrog Road.
Gun shots reportedly were heard on Reecer Creek Road.
A non-injury collision was reported on North Main Street.
Someone reportedly took off the fire hydrant cap and it was spewing water on Grant Avenue and Fifth Street in South Cle Elum.
A Razor vehicle reportedly passed three other vehicle going 90 mph on West University Way.
A lamb with a blue ear tag reportedly was found in the roadway on Killmore Road.
A locked bicycle with two flat tires reportedly was stolen on Sixth Avenue.
A person who patrols the abandoned motel on Canyon Road reported that all the lights had been on earlier, but were no off, and that the front door may have been tampered with.
A small-framed person, unknown if male or female, was sleeping near the soda machines on West Washington Avenue.
Fire
Someone reportedly was burning a pile of something on Wilson Creek Road.
An outside fire was reported on Vantage Highway.
A pickup was reported on fire on Interstate 90, mile post 129.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 27-year-old Kennewick man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of failure to appear/second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Bail $10,000.