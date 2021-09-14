Sept. 14 blotter: Are those mushrooms safe to eat? Sep 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n An assault was reported on state Route 97, milepost 3.5. n A small dog reportedly was loose on East University Way and North Alder Street.n A man reportedly was attacked by a pitbull at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.n A sign that says, “Biden is Hitler” was reported on East Third Avenue and North Pfenning Road. The reporting party thought it was offensive but was told it was on private property so law enforcement could not interfere.n A burglary was reported on Knob Road near Cle Elum.n The reporting party’s lawn chairs and other belongings reportedly were thrown into the canal behind her residence on North Anderson Street.n A non-injury collision was reported on Main Street.n A dog reportedly has been locked in a vehicle for more than two hours on North Ridgeview Lane.n A hit and run was reported on East Sparks Road in Easton.n A non-injury collision was reported on North Pearl Street.n The neighbor’s dog reportedly was chasing and killing chickens on Old Glory Lane.n Wild mushrooms reportedly were growing in the reporting party’s yard on West 10th Avenue and they wanted to know if they were safe to eat. n A tree branch reportedly was blocking the roadway on East Manitoba Avenue and South Pearl Street.n A hit and run was reported on West Washington Avenue.n A cell phone was reported stolen on North Alder Street.n Two subjects reportedly were observed trying to break into a tool shed on Parke Creek Road.FireKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n Smoke reportedly was coming from a building on North Water Street and West Fourth Avenue.n A campfire in a fire pit was reported at Lake Easton State Park.n Smoke was reported at East Third Avenue and North Ruby Street.n A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 30-year-old Bothell man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and use/possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle. Bail $500. 