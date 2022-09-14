Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• The reporting party said there was an ongoing issue of people dumping trash on his property on North Trails Edge Drive.
• A black cow was reported in the roadway on Riverbottom Road and Southridge Road.
• A dump truck reportedly was losing debris and drywall on Vantage Highway and Fairview Road.
• An assault was reported on Washington Avenue in South Cle Elum.
• A 2003 GMC Yukon was reported stolen on South Pine Street.
• Two horses reportedly were in a ditch on Manastash Road.
• A hit and run was reported on East Helena Avenue.
• Bears reportedly were in a yard on South Second Street in Roslyn eating fruit and looking in the reporting party’s windows.
• The reporting party heard a gunshot behind his residence on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
• A phone reportedly was stolen from a shop on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• The reporting party believed they heard a gunshot on North Sampson Street.
• A theft was reported on Opportunity Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 3-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A brush fire was reported off of U-Fish Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 3-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 26-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. No bail.
• A 51-year-old Mountlake Terrace man was arrested by Department of Fish and Wildlife officers for second-degree unlawful recreation fishing. Bail $1,000.
• A 30-year-old Summerville, South Carolina woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/criminal impersonation, failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to appear/unlawful possession of identification, failure to appear/making a false or misleading statement to law enforcement. Bail $7,000.
• A 35-year-old White Swan woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.
• A 33-year-old SeaTac man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for possession of drugs/prisoner. Bail $5,000.
• A 23-year-old Selah man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $300.
• A 29-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $25,000.
• A 35-year-old Randall man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/second-degree theft, failure to appear/theft of a motor vehicle and failure to appear/residential burglary. Bail $20,000.
• A 33-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for probation violation/reckless driving. No bail.
• A 25-year-old Toppenish man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to comply/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.
• A 27-year-old Camas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/no-contact order violation, failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and failure to appear/harassment. Bail $2,000.