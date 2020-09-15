Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A man reportedly was face down on the sidewalk, shaking, on North Pine Street and East Third Avenue.
n Five gunshots reportedly were heard on South Second Street and West Dakota Avenue in Roslyn.
n An RV trailer reportedly was broken into on Kachess Lake Road. Four sets of keys and 25 morphine pills were reported missing.
n Hoses, chicken cages and other miscellaneous items were reported stolen on Cottonwood Road in Thorp.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on East 18th Avenue.
n Syringes reportedly were found in front of a business on East Second Avenue.
n A burglary was reported on Teanaway Terrace Road.
n Mail was reported stolen on Chelan Lane near Cle Elum.
n A black Lab type dog reportedly was wandering around an alley off East Third Street in Cle Elum.
n A non-injury collision was reported on West Mountain View Avenue.
n An assault was reported on West University Way.
n Two 18-year-old men reportedly threatened to attack a man while he was walking through a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A Capra pro bicycle was reported stolen on West Fourth Avenue.
Fire
No fire calls were reported in this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 25-year-old Arlington man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to appear/driving with a suspended license and failure to appear/possession of less than 40 grams of marijuana. Bail $2,000.
n A 42-year-old Thorp man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for two counts second-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, first-degree assault, first-degree rape, harassment/domestic violence, felony violation of a no contact order, no contact protection order violation, interfering with a domestic violence reports, two counts of second-degree theft, first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. Bail $2,1000,000.