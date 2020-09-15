Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A man reportedly was face down on the sidewalk, shaking, on North Pine Street and East Third Avenue.

n Five gunshots reportedly were heard on South Second Street and West Dakota Avenue in Roslyn.

n An RV trailer reportedly was broken into on Kachess Lake Road. Four sets of keys and 25 morphine pills were reported missing.

n Hoses, chicken cages and other miscellaneous items were reported stolen on Cottonwood Road in Thorp.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on East 18th Avenue.

n Syringes reportedly were found in front of a business on East Second Avenue.

n A burglary was reported on Teanaway Terrace Road.

n Mail was reported stolen on Chelan Lane near Cle Elum.

n A black Lab type dog reportedly was wandering around an alley off East Third Street in Cle Elum.

n A non-injury collision was reported on West Mountain View Avenue.

n An assault was reported on West University Way.

n Two 18-year-old men reportedly threatened to attack a man while he was walking through a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A Capra pro bicycle was reported stolen on West Fourth Avenue.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported in this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 25-year-old Arlington man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to appear/driving with a suspended license and failure to appear/possession of less than 40 grams of marijuana. Bail $2,000.

n A 42-year-old Thorp man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for two counts second-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, first-degree assault, first-degree rape, harassment/domestic violence, felony violation of a no contact order, no contact protection order violation, interfering with a domestic violence reports, two counts of second-degree theft, first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. Bail $2,1000,000.

