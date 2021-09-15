Sept. 15 blotter: Wants cat's visit documented Sep 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n The reporting party’s father reportedly was sitting in his vehicle when a truck driver approached and started sticking the reporting party’s father on North Dolarway Road. n A woman reported her neighbor’s cat was in her yard and she wanted it documented on West Utah Avenue in Roslyn.n The reporting party was in the shower when he heard someone gain entry to his residence and then heard the front door slam shut on North Vuecrest Road.n Items were reported stolen from a rental property on Dumbarton Road in Ronald.n A red Cruiser bicycle was reported stolen on South Railroad Avenue.n Seven husky dogs reportedly were loose and attacking Kunekune pigs on Teanway Road. The dogs killed on piglet.n A non-injury collision was reported on East Capitol Avenue.n A dog’s foot reportedly was stuck in a kitchen drain on East River Avenue. The reporting party could not remove it and the dog was in distress.n A vehicle prowl was reported at West Ellensburg Park. n A vehicle prowl was reported at Rotary Park.n A 20-foot cargo trailer filled with 40 tables and 500 chairs for a wedding reportedly was stolen on Badger Pocket Road.n Five juveniles under the age of 13 reportedly were trying to tear down their shed with a chainsaw and axes, but were inside the shed while tearing it down. The reporting party was concerned for the safety of the children.n An assault was reported on Reecer Creek Road.n A robbery was reported on West University Way.FireKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A smoke investigation was reported on state Route 970 and state Route 97.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):No arrests were reported during this time period. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prowl Road Kittcom Highway Criminal Law Police Transports Call Trailer Dog Investigation Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. 