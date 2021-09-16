Sept. 16 blotter: 'Biden is Hitler' sign Sep 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 15-16(calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n The reporting party was concerned about a large sign that says “Biden is Hitler” facing Valley View Elementary School. n Laptops reportedly were checked out a year ago and not returned on North Chestnut Street.n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.n A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road.n The reporting party was concerned with the way people were parking when picking up children on East Third Avenue, exits and handicap spaces were being blocked.n A wire, of unknown type, reportedly was hanging from a pole on Fourth Parallel Road.n Graffiti was reported on a wooden sign at the parking corral on Ringer Loop.n The window of a Nissan Pathfinder reportedly was broken on Sun Island Drive.n Two or three horses reportedly were in the roadway on Vantage Highway. n The reporting party advised that a possible 25-year-old transient male asked the reporting party to call law enforcement because he had been chased by a pack of wolves for three miles on Cabin Creek Road and Monahan Road.n A brown horse was reportedly in the roadway on Vantage Highway and Estate Lane.n A cake reportedly was thrown on a car on East Helena Avenue.FireKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):No fire calls were reported during this time period.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 14-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 56-year-old Sedro-Wooley man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for simple assault. Bail $50,000.n A 53-year-old Longview woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply/obstructing a public servant. Bail $100,000.n A 31-year-old Stanwood man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff's deputies for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,100. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 