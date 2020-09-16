Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An assault was reported on North Nanum Steet.
n A collision was reported on Manastash Road.
n A man reported that after shaking hands with two men on Salmon la Sac Road they threw rocks at his window as he drove away.
n A man reportedly got out of his vehicle at a gas station on West First Street in Cle Elum, chased a car on foot, made hand gestures at another drive and threw his shoe.
n A collision was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
n A man reportedly was outside a story on North Pine Street yelling at people and saying racial slurs.
n A woman reported that her neighbor’s chicken’s rear ends are infected and she does not want her ducks to catch it on Tipton Road. The neighbor refuses to keep her infected chickens penned up.
n Graffiti and permanent marker were reported on a utility box on the corner of North Alder Street and Crestview.
n A female driver reportedly tossed a cigarette out of a window of a vehicle on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.
n Two males reportedly were assaulting each other on South Water Street.
n A man reportedly was trying to cash a stolen check at a bank drive-thru on North Pearl Street.
n A reporting party arrived home to reportedly find a man inside of caboose on the property on Swallow Lane near Cle Elum. The man left when confronted.
n A loose cow was reported on Dolarway Road.
n A 4-year-old child reportedly threw objects at a woman’s car as she drove by on Lyons Road and Caribou Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An outside fire was reported on Forest Service Road 5480-117.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 25-year-old Kennewick man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.