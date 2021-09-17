Sept. 17 blotter: Black bear off Vantage Highway Sep 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):Graffiti and swastikas reportedly were painted on a vehicle and trailer on East Third Avenue. A black cow reportedly was loose on the roadway on state Route 821 and Canyon Road.A German short-haired pointer reportedly as loose on Lincoln Avenue and Main Street in South Cle Elum.There was a report of an ongoing problem of a neighbor target shooting on Lauderdale Lane near Cle Elum.A burglary was reported on Wilson Creek Road.A package was reported stolen on North Ellington Street.A bus driver reportedly struck what appeared to be an abandoned vehicle at Lavender Lake.A hit and run was reported on South Water Street.A German shepherd-mix reportedly was loose on West Seventh Avenue.A white and brown pitbull mix reportedly was walking in the roadway on Kittitas Highway and No. 6 Road.A large bale of hay reportedly was in the roadway on Look Road and Hungry Junction Road.Someone reportedly has been throwing food and frosting on the reporting party’s vehicle on North Water Street.A bicycle was reported stolen on South Chestnut Street. A new Trek bicycle was reported stolen from a front yard on East 18th Avenue.The reporting party believed they saw a black bear on Vantage Highway.The reporting party saw two people attempting to break into a vehicle on North Pine Street and East Fifth Avenue.A black cow was reported in the roadway on Hanson Road and Wildwind Lane.A woman in her early 20s reportedly stole two 12-packs of Trulys on University Way.FireKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A white SUV reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 93.A semi tanker reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 118.A smoke investigation was reported on Vantage Highway and Parke Creek.Subjects reportedly were cooking with charcoal on West Second Street in Cle Elum.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 48-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/fourth-degree assaullt/domestic violence. Bail $10,000.A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/hit and run unattended. Bail $500. ArticlesCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictKittitas Valley Healthcare retains most employees amongst mandatory vaccine mandateBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathEditorial: A predictable COVID outbreakDebbie and Richard Hulbert have another challenge before themOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateCentral Washington football looks to slow Barriere, No. 8 Eastern WashingtonDollar General store opens for business in KittitasSept. 10 blotter: Mountain lion spotted near Irene Rinehart