Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on South Main Street.

n A horse reportedly was upside down in a creek, drowning, on Fowler Creek Road.

n A woman reportedly was in the roadway yelling on East Helena Avenue and North Alder Street.

n A theft was reported on West Railroad Street.

n A large bottle of Tapatio hot sauce reportedly was stolen from a store on Ruby Street.

n A vehicle reportedly was driving 50 to 60 mph in a neighborhood on West 26th Avenue and North Ellington Street.

n A non-injury collision involving a Chevy Silverado and a Hyundai as reported on East Third Avenue.

n A male juvenile was contacted and reportedly admitted to operating a pickup with a bed for of kids at excessive rates of speed with Reed Park on East Fifth Avenue for several evenings.

n A dog reportedly was locked inside a tan Suburban for the past hour on Jackson Avenue. The windows were cracked open.

n Approximately a dozen cows reportedly were in the roadway on Parke Creek Road and Stevens Road.

n A vehicle was reported stolen on East Sixth Avenue.

n Three horses were reported in the roadway on Mohar Road outside of Cle Elum.

n A pitbull with no tags reportedly killed chickens on Woodhouse Loop.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A small pile reportedly was smoking on state Route 821, mile post 15.

n A smoke investigation was reported on Morrison Canyon Lane.

n An outside fire was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 135.

n A campfire was reported in a backyard on Meadow View Drive.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

