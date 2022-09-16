Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A brown horse reportedly was in the roadway on Wilson Creek Road.
• A white Dodge Ram truck reportedly was struck by a red semi on state Route 97.
• A man reportedly was walking in the middle of the roadway on the Interstate 90 milepost 106 exit.
• A U-Haul reportedly was in front of a location on East Fourth Avenue. The lights were on and the alarm was sounding. No one was seen around it.
• One man reportedly was sleeping on the ground and another was talking to a gas sign and going through garbage on South Main Street.
• A man who reportedly exposed himself last week was back in the store on North Dolarway Road.
• An assault was reported on East Helena Avenue.
• Semen reportedly was found under desks on East 10th Avenue. Facilities advised this has been an ongoing problem for the past two years.
• A hit and run was reported on West First Street and Hartwig Boulevard in Cle Elum.
• Knife damage to the floor of a shed by an unknown subject reportedly occurred a year ago. The reporting party advised she found a sleeping bag in the shed a month ago on South Park Place.
• A U-Haul truck reportedly struck a white Ford F350 flatbed on No. 5 Mine Road near Cle Elum.
• A customer’s dog reportedly attacked the reporting party’s let on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
• Tools and an extension cord reportedly were stolen on Jennie Circle in Kittitas.
• Someone reportedly tried to pry open mailboxes on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
* No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A Mexico City man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies and State Patrol troopers for two counts of failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,200.
• A 41-year-old Moscow, Idaho man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to comply/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $50,000.
• A 36-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for probation violation/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,100.
• A 24-year-old Kirkland man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. No bail.
• A 33-year-old Enumclaw man was arrested by Ellenburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, harassment/domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. No bail.
• A 48-year-old Beckley, West Virginia man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $1,000.