Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Two subjects were bow hunting on property on South Canyon Road. They were asked to leave and refused to do so.
An asphalt truck reportedly rolled over on state Route 10 and McManamy Road.
A black pitbull reportedly was running around an apartment complex on North Alder Street.
A dead cat was reported in a yard in Roslyn. The reporting party was concerned her two small children would see it.
An assault was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
Two small, split-up logs were reported in the middle of the roadway on North Airport Road and East Helena Avenue.
A reporting party said he was waving a flag and two men approached his vehicle. The reporting party’s friend was talking to the men and they pushed and antagonized him on Water Street.
A North Alder Street resident reported they suspected their neighbors were selling marijuana plants out of their basement.
There was a report that four juveniles were in a yard on East Sixth Avenue yelling and boxing. At first, it seemed fake and then it seemed like they were really hurting each other.
A loose cow was reported on the edge of the roadway on Vantage Highway and Beacon Ridge.
There was a report that Trump supporters were shouting racial slurs at vehicles that did not honk on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street. A police officer reported they had driven through right before the call and had not witnessed that.
Two men, who had appeared to have been drinking, reportedly were in front of the courthouse on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street yelling at passersby and making rude gestures.
A man with a crossbow reportedly was walking on East Mountain View Avenue.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Water Street and West University Way.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A bonfire was reported on North Vista Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 63-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.