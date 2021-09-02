Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A man reportedly was standing in the roadway on Main Street near Kiwanis Park, yelling “hit me” to vehicles that passed.

n A tree reportedly fell on a transformer on South Industrial Way.

n An elk reportedly was hit and left dead on the side of the roadway on Canyon Road.

n Graffiti was reported on the sidewalk and on the base of a light pole on West 15th Avenue in front of the new elementary school.

n A single cow reportedly was in the roadway on Parke Creek Road.

n There was a report of an ongoing issue of catalytic converters being stolen from a location on South Main Street.

n An injured deer was reported in a yard on state Route 10.

n A collision was reported on North Walnut Street.

n Bicycles were reported stolen on North Airport Road.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on Westside Road.

n An UTV reportedly was on its side with a guy laying under it on Swauk Creek Lane.

n A dead deer was reported on the side of the roadway on North Thorp Highway and East Taneum Road.

n A tree reportedly was making contact with a power line on North Water Street.

n A cow reportedly was outside the fence in the area of University Park Apartments on East Helena Avenue and North Walnut Street.

n The reporting party said he was outside of a store on Main Street with a sign and a subject came up to him and told him that “He was his (reporting party’s) worst nightmare.”

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 36-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence/interfering with a domestic violence report. No bail.

n A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree theft and two counts of taking a motor vehicle without permission. No bail.

