Sept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare' Sep 2, 2021 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A man reportedly was standing in the roadway on Main Street near Kiwanis Park, yelling “hit me” to vehicles that passed. n A tree reportedly fell on a transformer on South Industrial Way.n An elk reportedly was hit and left dead on the side of the roadway on Canyon Road.n Graffiti was reported on the sidewalk and on the base of a light pole on West 15th Avenue in front of the new elementary school.n A single cow reportedly was in the roadway on Parke Creek Road.n There was a report of an ongoing issue of catalytic converters being stolen from a location on South Main Street.n An injured deer was reported in a yard on state Route 10.n A collision was reported on North Walnut Street.n Bicycles were reported stolen on North Airport Road.n A vehicle prowl was reported on Westside Road. n An UTV reportedly was on its side with a guy laying under it on Swauk Creek Lane.n A dead deer was reported on the side of the roadway on North Thorp Highway and East Taneum Road.n A tree reportedly was making contact with a power line on North Water Street.n A cow reportedly was outside the fence in the area of University Park Apartments on East Helena Avenue and North Walnut Street.n The reporting party said he was outside of a store on Main Street with a sign and a subject came up to him and told him that “He was his (reporting party’s) worst nightmare.”FireKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):No fire calls were reported during this time period.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 36-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence/interfering with a domestic violence report. No bail.n A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff's deputies for second-degree theft and two counts of taking a motor vehicle without permission. No bail. 