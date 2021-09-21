Sept. 21 blotter: Sign seen as violating community standards Sep 21, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A wallet was reported stolen on South Main Street. n A front license plate was stolen off a vehicle on North Columbia Street.n Two dogs were locked inside a Chevy pickup on North Pearl Street.n A longboard was stolen from a front yard on Pierce Street in Kittitas.n A burglary was reported on West Second Street in Cle Elum.n A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a Prius on North Alder Street.n The reporting party returned home to find a dead goat on Flying Rock Road. The reporting party believes a neighbor killed the goat, possibly with a knife.n A black cow was reported in the roadway on Robbins Road.n A trailer and excavator were reported stolen on West Railroad Street.n There was a complaint that the outdoor movie was too loud on North Walnut Street.n A one-vehicle rollover collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 120.n A vehicle prowl was reported on East 11th Avenue. n Approximately $100 worth of collectible cards reportedly were stolen from a vehicle parked on North Alder Street.n A dead deer was reported in a vacant lot on North Second Street and West Washington Avenue in Roslyn.n A theft reportedly occurred one month ago on North Ruby Street.n A Dodge Journey reportedly was possibly stolen from a parking lot on the Central Washington University campus. The vehicle was unlocked.n A flashing sign with political and offensive language was reported on No. 6 Road and Kittitas Highway. The reporting party said it violates her sense of community standards.n Equipment reportedly was stolen from a storage unit on Airport Road.FireKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A bonfire was reported on Maple Lane in Ronald.n A semi tire reportedly was on fire on Interstate 82, milepost 8.n A burn pile was reported near the entrance to Pine Loch Sun in Ronald.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 20-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 32-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $5,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vehicle Milepost Motor Vehicle Highway Transports Prowl Collision Trooper Patrol Excavator Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictEditorial: A predictable COVID outbreakDollar General store opens for business in KittitasSept. 16 blotter: 'Biden is Hitler' signAnnual vintage equipment show and Threshing Bee planned for this weekendProposed increase in real estate excise tax results in outpouring of public inputBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneHotel Windrow expands Back 40 ito include outdoor bar and eatry for footballSept. 17 blotter: Black bear off Vantage Highway Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter