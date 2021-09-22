Sept. 22 blotter: Multiple catalytic converter thefts Sep 22, 2021 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):The reporting party could hear subjects throwing something at his residence and knocking on Bull Elk Road near Cle Elum. A group of subjects reportedly have been putting a white, smelly substance of the reporting party’s vehicle vehicle on North Dolarway Road, as well as the reporting party’s trailer in Kittitas and apartment in Ellensburg.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Helena Avenue and North Walnut Street.There was a request for law enforcement to assist with traffic due to construction and parents dropping off their children on North Pierce Street in Kittitas.A purse and money reportedly were stolen from a Acura MDX parked on West 13th Avenue. The vehicle was unlocked.Deer and turkey carcasses were reported in a yard on South Second Street. It was unknown if they were dumped in the yard or dragged in by an animal.Subjects left a campground without paying the fees on South Thorp Highway.A man reportedly was spitting in people’s faces on Bullfrog Road.A mailbox reportedly was ran over on West 12th Avenue and North Okanogan Street.A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen on East 11th Avenue.A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a 2003 Mitsubishi Montero on East Helena Avenue.A 2203 Infinity was reported stolen on North Chestnut Street. A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Ford F250 on West Dolarway Road.An assault was reported on North Cora Street.A two-semi, non-injury collision was reported on North Dolarway Road.A non-injury collision involving a Ford Fusion and a semi was reported on state Route 97 and West University Way.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.A semi reportedly backed into another semi on North Dolarway Road.A man and woman reported were attempting to break into a residence on North Walnut Street.FireKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 76.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 21-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 19-year-old Woodinville woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. Bail $5,000. 