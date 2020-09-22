Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road.

n Loose cattle reportedly were walking down the roadway on North Fork Teanaway Road.

n A man reportedly crashed his dirt bike on Forest Service Road 3500.

n A man reportedly observed a sign saying “HELP ME” in the window of a residence on South Pine Street.

n A power line reportedly exploded on South Ruby Street. The line detached from the pole and the power went out.

n A bicycle was reported stolen on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

n Five or six shots from an unknown type of gun were reported off the Iron Horse Trail near Lake Kachess.

n A hit and run was reported on East 17th Avenue.

n A person reportedly drove away from a gas station without paying for gas on East First Street in Cle Elum.

n A person reportedly drove away from a gas pump without putting the nozzle away, damaging the gas pump on First Street in Cle Eum.

n A man on a blue motorcycle reportedly assault another man on Water Street.

n A hit and run was reported on Water Street.

n A woman reported a security camera showed two juvenile males messing around her vehicle on East Third Avenue.

n A log truck reportedly struck the canopy over the fuel pumps at a gas station on South Main Street.

n A man reportedly took a picture of the reporting party’s husband while they were in line ordering at a restaurant on South Canyon Road.

n A prowler was reported on Skull Springs Road near Cle Elum.

n A bear reportedly was lying in a backyard, appearing to be in pain, on Dakota Avenue in Roslyn.

n A woman reportedly was pepper sprayed by her ex-boyfriend on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A man reportedly walked out of the store with a small grocery cart full of groceries without paying for the groceries on North Ruby Street.

n A transient male reportedly has stolen materials and built himself a shelter on Cabin Creek Road.

n A tri-tech paint sprayer reportedly was stolen from a job site on Big Hill Drive and Suncadia Trail.

n A vehicle backing out of a driveway reportedly hit another vehicle on West 14th Avenue.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 21-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

