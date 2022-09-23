Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Large rocks were reported in the roadway on Hungry Junction Road and Reecer Creek Road.
• A pitbull was reported in the courtyard of Mount Stuart Elementary School.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Hanson Road and Cove Road.
• As a shoplifting suspect fled from a store on South Water Street he left his cell phone and sweatshirt.
• A man reportedly was stopping subjects and attempting to sell marijuana from a baggie on North Walnut Street.
• A theft was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• A shoplifter reportedly was in custody at a store on South Water Street.
• Extremely poor visibility was reported along Vantage Highway due to dust from the site of the Vantage Highway fire earlier this summer.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 82, milepost 9.
• A fence reportedly was tagged on Pearl Street.
• Graffiti reportedly needed to be removed as soon as possible from a pole on East Foster Avenue and South Pearl Street.
• A dog with a leash attached to it reportedly was running in and out of traffic on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• A semi reportedly hit a deer on Interstate 90, milepost 73.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 33-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. No bail.
• A 25-year-old Pasco man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail $10,000.
