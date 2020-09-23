Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n An unruly customer reportedly was eating items without purchasing on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n Clothes reportedly were strewn across the road creating a traffic hazard on Kittitas Highway and Fairview Road.

n A woman reportedly heard someone in the shower in her room on North Alder Street. No one else was supposed to be in the room.

n Fifteen to 20 black cows reportedly were in the roadway on Sage Hills Drive and Vantage Highway.

n Five horses reportedly were loose on the roadway on Kittitas Highway and North Ferguson Street.

n A theft was reported in progress on North Ruby Street.

n A hit and run was reported in the drive-thru of a restaurant on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n Mail reportedly was tampered with on North Alder Street.

n A dead coyote was reported in the roadway, blocking a lane of traffic, on Orchard Road and Tozer Road.

n Railroad crossing lights reportedly were being activated without a train present on Oakes Avenue in Cle Elum.

n Malfunctioning railroad crossing arms were reported on South Cle Elum Way.

n A man with no shirt or shoes reportedly was urinating in public on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A stray dog was reported injured on Clearview Drive.

n A dog was reported stolen from a residence on Airport Road.

n A hit and run was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.

n Power was reported out on North Dennis Street.

n Two juveniles with bicycles, a male and female approximately 10 years old, were sitting against the wall near the old laundromat on North Walnut Street.

n A fat brown bear was reportedly crossed the road into Duck Town off First Street in Roslyn.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Fire was reported in the duct work of a residence on Sanders Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 37-year-old Lees Summit, Missouri man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fugitive from justice (no bail) and two counts possession of a controlled substance and possession less than 40 grams of marijuana ($20,00 bail).

n A 26-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for fugitive from justice (no bail), grand larceny and burglary ($20,000 bail).

n A 37-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for felony harassment. No bail.

n A 51-year-old Helena, Montana man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.

Lotteries drawn Tuesday: Daily Game, 1-2-5; Hit 5, 06-22-26-30-37, Estimated jackpot: $100,000; Match 4, 02-04-13-15; Mega Millions, 36-43-44-55-68, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 4, Estimated jackpot: $22 million; Powerball, Estimated jackpot: $22 million

