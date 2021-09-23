Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A jewelry box reportedly was stolen from an apartment on North Kittitas Street.

Black Angus cows reportedly were in the roadway on Faust Road and West Dry Creek.

An assault was reported on North Kittitas Street.

A North Kittitas Street resident reported coming home to find the door to her residence open. She did not believe anything had been taken.

The reporting party advised there was a coffee-cup amount of blood in a parking lot off West University Way. The reporting party wanted to know what to do.

A non-injury collision was reported on East Third Avenue and North Walnut Street.

The reporting party’s Jeep reportedly was spray painted all over — on the driver side and windshield — by unknown subjects on North Mason Street in Kittitas.

A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on East Mountain View Avenue.

A red Fiat reportedly struck a green Acura and then left the scene on East Fifth Avenue and North Sprague Street.

A male subject reportedly chased a customer with a knife on West Washington Avenue.

A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen from a Toyota Prius on East Helena Avenue.

Teenagers reportedly were watching TV in the parking lot at Palmiero Park in Kittitas. They were informed that the park closes at dark.

The reporting party advised she arrived home from being out of town and when she pulled into her driveway, noticed the doors to her toy hauler trailer were open on Capitol Avenue. They were locked when she left.

Items reportedly were stolen out of a washer/dryer on West Washington Avenue.

A vehicle prowl was reported on East Fourth Street in Cle Elum.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 22-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A smoke investigation was reported on East Arizona Avenue in Roslyn.

A burn pile was reported on Village Drive.

A smoke investigation was reported on Chepoda Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 22-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.