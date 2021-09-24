Sept. 24 blotter: Bear keeps returning to Roslyn property Sep 24, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):An assault was reported on South Cypress Court. A bear reportedly keeps returning to property on West Nevada Avenue in Roslyn.A hit and run was reported at Crystal Springs Sno-Park.A semi reportedly took out a one-way sign and a flower bed on West Fourth Avenue and North Main Street and then left the scene.A 12-gauge shotgun and a .22 long rifle were reported stolen from a motor home on Anderson Road.Someone reportedly was stealing food from pushcarts on East University Way.A non-injury collision involving a Ford pickup and a semi was reported in the roundabout on West University Way and North Dolarway Road.The reporting party said they were advised by CWU to call law enforcement whenever they saw someone without a mask inside the building. The reporting party said there was a man inside the building not wearing a mask, so reporting party called.A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen off a Kia Sedona on West Dolarway Road. The traffic light reportedly was stuck on red for 10 minutes at East University Way and North C Street. City public works resolved the issue.Two black cows with yellow ear tags reportedly were on the side of the roadway on Naneum Road and Charlton Road.The neighbor’s Belgian malinois reportedly was loose in the roadway on North Cora Street.FireKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A small brush reportedly was on fire in a ditch off of Vantage Highway.A small fire was reported on the side of the road on Vantage Highway and Fairview Road.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 23-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):No arrests were made during this time period. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Road Semi Highway Motor Vehicle Transports Roadway Public Works Kittcom Business Line Dolarway Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championKittitas County lifts burn banProposed increase in real estate excise tax results in outpouring of public inputJLL arranges $468.70M construction loan for trophy Class A office development in downtown Bellevue, WAJulep Southern Kitchen & Cocktail Bar brings a taste of the South to townCity of Ellensburg hires new Human Resources DirectorLecture will give insight to Thorp founding fathers and development of Ellensburg Animal HospitalSept. 20 blotter: Women stealing alcoholOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateSept. 21 blotter: Sign seen as violating community standards