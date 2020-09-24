Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A woman reported that while she was parking on East Third Avenue, another vehicle pulled up behind her and the driver pointed his arm out the window and pointed at her like he had a gun.
n A vehicle reportedly was driving erratically in the roundabout on Bullfrog Road. It was driving backwards, at high rates of speed and spinning in circles.
n A patient reportedly assaulted staff members at KVH on South Chestnut Street.
n A vehicle reportedly struck a fence and then left the scene on North Delphine Street.
n There was a report the keys were locked in a vehicle and the vehicle was running on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n A downed tree was reported on West 13th Avenue.
n A non-injury collision was reported on Forest Service Road 9711.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on East Manitoba Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An outside fire was reported on Skull Springs Road.
n An outside fire was reported off of Vantage Highway.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 23-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 32-year-old Allyn man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a fireman, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.