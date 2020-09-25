Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A bird, possibly a hawk, was on a hot wire on South Locust Street.
A theft was reported on Thomas Road.
A hit and run was reported on Pine Street.
A prowler was reported on North Chestnut Street.
Packages reportedly were stolen from a location on Nanum Street.
A man in a dark-colored hoodie, dark pants and carrying a knapsack reportedly hit a tree and bushes and possibly picked up a rock, threw it and hit a pickup on Fifth Avenue.
A non-injury collision involving a Toyota Tundra and Honda Civic was reported on West 14th Avenue and North Main Street.
A reporting party reportedly refused service to a man because he was not wearing a mask on South Canyon Road. The man got upset and took a six-pack of Coors Light without paying.
Two men reportedly took a large case of Corona beer and drove away in a small silver sedan with a spoiler on North Ruby Street.
A woman reportedly driving on Pearl Street, turned right onto Fifth Avenue. A man riding a bicycle rode in front of her. She honked at him and he spit on her vehicle.
Two medium-sized dogs reportedly were running in the roadway on No. 81 Road.
A man reported about a quarter-mile from his location he saw a big flash, a puff of smoke and a large boom that shook his house on White Road in Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision involving a Chevy Equinox and a bicycle was reported on Ruby Street and Mountain View Avenue.
A subject reportedly shot one or more elk on Fox Road.
A Lab and a German shepherd with collars reportedly were walking around on Milwaukee Avenue in South Cle Elum.
A reporting party’s grandma was upset with him after she could smell marijuana he was smoking on state Route 97. No assault was reported but there are pocket knives in the house.
An occupied vehicle was reported in Reed Park after closing time. It drove away when an officer approached.
A phone was reported stolen on East Helena Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A semi truck brake fire was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 91.
A power line was reported down in a tree and on fire on West Second Street and North Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 24-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police for failure to appear/fourth degree assault and failure to appear/third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $10,000.