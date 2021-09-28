Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A safe, cash, pressure washer and possibly other items were reported stolen on state Route 821.

n Furniture reportedly was dumped in the area of Ballard Hill Road and Teanaway Road.

n A man reportedly stole a firearm and than ran around the building toward and field.

n A catalytic converter was reported stolen this weekend on Railroad and Oakes in Cle Elum.

n A tabby cat reportedly would not leave the premises on Denny Avenue in Cle Elum.

n A non-injury collision was reported on Gladmar Road.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on South Canyon Road.

n A tool box, wheel barrow and miscellaneous tools reportedly were stolen from under a carport on Gobblers Knob Road.

n A hit and run was reported on South Opportunity Street.

n A chain saw was reported stolen on Tjossem Road.

n A burglary was reported on Salmon la Sac Road.

n Large rocks were reported in the roadway on Vantage Highway.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 30-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/second-degree criminal trespass. Bail $100.

n A 31-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for theft of a firearm (no bail) and second-degree taking a vehicle (bail $3,000).

n A 55-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession of a stolen vehicle (no bail), and four counts of failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license ($3,300),

