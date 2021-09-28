Sept. 28 blotter: Tabby cat won't leave Sep 28, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A safe, cash, pressure washer and possibly other items were reported stolen on state Route 821. n Furniture reportedly was dumped in the area of Ballard Hill Road and Teanaway Road.n A man reportedly stole a firearm and than ran around the building toward and field.n A catalytic converter was reported stolen this weekend on Railroad and Oakes in Cle Elum.n A tabby cat reportedly would not leave the premises on Denny Avenue in Cle Elum.n A non-injury collision was reported on Gladmar Road.n A vehicle prowl was reported on South Canyon Road.n A tool box, wheel barrow and miscellaneous tools reportedly were stolen from under a carport on Gobblers Knob Road.n A hit and run was reported on South Opportunity Street. n A chain saw was reported stolen on Tjossem Road.n A burglary was reported on Salmon la Sac Road.n Large rocks were reported in the roadway on Vantage Highway.FireKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):No fire calls were reported during this time period.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 30-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/second-degree criminal trespass. Bail $100.n A 31-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for theft of a firearm (no bail) and second-degree taking a vehicle (bail $3,000).n A 55-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession of a stolen vehicle (no bail), and four counts of failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license ($3,300), Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Ellensburg Police Criminal Law Crime Highway Law Prowl Road Vehicle Firearm Tabby Cat Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championDeath notice: John D. WinnEllensburg men's and women's golf resultsThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoKittitas County lifts burn banSept. 24 blotter: Bear keeps returning to Roslyn propertyCommissioners vote to put proposed real estate excise tax to public voteBuskers in the Burg will bring the street party to downtown EllensburgTaking it to the streets: Buskers in the Burg entertains Ellensburg SaturdaySept. 27 blotter: Plane flashed by laser Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter