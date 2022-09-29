Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A pumpkin reportedly was stolen off a porch on West 26th Avenue. The reporting party has a video.
• The door to a business reportedly was pulled off its hinges and the business broke into on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• A student reportedly sold alcohol on a school campus on Bullfrog Road in Cle Elum. When the reporting party told the student he was calling Kittcom, the student fled.
• A bicycle was reported stolen on East University Way.
• Two cows reportedly were loose on the John Wayne Trail near No. 6 Road.
• A pickup reportedly drove into the trees and bushes on South Pfenning Road and East Capitol Avenue.
• A Chevy pickup reportedly hit a no parking sign and then left the scene on East Capitol Avenue and South Ruby Street.
• A hit and run was reported on North Ruby Street.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Pearl Street.
• A small bear was standing on Ronald Avenue in Cle Elum. It was deterred with a siren.
• An assault was reported in a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• An unattended burn was reported on Airport Road.
• A small oven fire was reported in a residence on North Brook Court.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 48-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for nine counts of third-degree child molestation/domestic violence and 13 counts of second-degree incest/domestic violence. No bail.
