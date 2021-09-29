Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A man who was staying with the reporting party had meth with him. The reporting party’s dog got into the meth and is now acting strange. The man also stole the reporting party’s cell phone on North Brook Court.

n A liquid reportedly was sprayed all over a second-floor men’s bathroom on North Chestnut Street.

n A speed limit sign reportedly was knocked down on Look Road and East Sanders Road.

n A non-injury collision was reported on East Helena Avenue.

n A man in his 20s reportedly was carrying and whipping a bull whip while walking toward the middle school on East Capitol Avenue and South Pearl Street.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Alder Street.

n A student reported that someone from Wendell Hill Hall shined a laser in his eye causing him slight pain and discomfort.

n Six cattle reportedly were exiting the fence and one was in the roadway on Parke Creek Road and Stevens Road.

n A man reportedly was standing on the grass outside the Student Union and Recreation Center on the Central Washington University campus yelling religious things at the crowd.

n The reporting party said there was a large gathering behind the SURC that was getting physical, but could not say how it was getting physical.

n Damage reportedly was done to the windows of a rental property on North Columbia Avenue in Cle Elum.

n The reporting party said someone dumped a cat at her residence on Shaft Street in Roslyn.

n A subject reportedly was rolling around on a scooter and smoking weed on East Fourth Avenue and North Pearl Street.

n A woman reportedly pulled down her pants and urinated in a neighbor’s yard on East First Street in Cle Elum.

n The reporting party said his son was threatened by six juveniles on East Capitol Avenue.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Wenas Street and West Fifth Avenue.

n The reporting party said a man was threatening to kill him on South Chestnut Street.

n A border collie reportedly was loose near construction on North Wildcat Way.

n A non-injury collision was reported on Oakes Avenue and Railroad Street in Cle Elum.

n A hit and run was reported on East Helena Avenue.

n An assault was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.

n The reporting party advised that tenants smoke marijuana on their deck every night on East Helena Avenue.

n A loose cow reportedly was on the side of the roadway on Canyon Road.

n A theft was reported on Canyon Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply/possession of another ID, failure to comply/vehicle prowling, and failure to comply/make/have vehicle prowl theft tools,. Bail $30,000.

n A 32-year-old Yakima woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/second-degree taking a vehicle, three counts failure to appear/driving with a suspended license, failure to appear/second-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear/false reporting and failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $30,000.

n A 39-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree malicious mischief. No bail.

n A 50-year-old Tacoma woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for theft of a motor vehicle. No bail.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.