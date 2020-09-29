Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A man reportedly was sleeping in front of a the doors of a business on North Ruby Street. The reporting party did not want him arrested, just wanted him to move along.
n A man reportedly was screaming in front of a business on North Dolarway Road.
n Mail reportedly was stolen from a locked mailbox on Fairview Road.
n A political sign reportedly was vandalized on Hundley Road near Cle Elum.
n A man reportedly threw a rock at the back of a blue pickup on West Third Avenue and North Water Street.
n A man reportedly was lying on the sidewalk, either sleeping or passed out, on East Mountain View Avenue.
n A backpack was reported stolen on Cle Elum River Road.
n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.
n A man reportedly approached the reporting party’s door on Landon Lane and said he needed to contact 100 peoples houses in order to eliminate his fear of public speaking. He also asked for money.
n A road sign was reported damaged on South Cle Elum Ridge.
n A bicycle was reported stolen on North B Street.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported in the drive-thru of a restaurant on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n Money and kittens were reported stolen from a residence on East 18th Avenue.
n A subject reportedly tried to remove the reporting party’s Trump hat at a store on East University Way.
n Jewelry reportedly was taken from a vehicle on North Sprague Street and East Sixth Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A controlled burn reportedly has a neighborhood smoked out on Oak Street.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 44-year-old Kent man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation. No bail.