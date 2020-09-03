Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A man in his 20s wearing a dark shirt and baggy jeans reportedly was sitting in front of a business on Currier Street talking to a trash can.

n Three subjects with spray paint reportedly were spray painting a sidewalk on North Wildcat Way and East 18th Avenue.

n Large caliber gun shots reportedly were heard in Coleman Canyon. The reporting party was concerned about the fire danger.

n A man reported finding fingerprints all over his vehicle and believed it may have been a vehicle prowl on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.

n A hit and run was reported on East 10th Avenue.

n The stoplight reportedly was blinking in all directions on North Chestnut Street and East University Way.

n A disabled semi reportedly was in the roundabout at the west interchange blocking traffic.

n All traffic lights were reported out on South Canyon Road and exit 109.

n A vehicle reportedly backed into a stop sign, broke it in half and knocked it over on East Fourth Avenue and North Chestnut Street.

n A man reportedly showed up at the door of a residence on Cross Creek Drive and asked the reporting party to call 911 because someone was trying to kill him.

n A black Honda Civic reportedly was parked facing the wrong direction on South Pearl Street.

n A woman reported that two people she had never seen before just entered her residence through a window on East Second Street in Cle Elum.

n An athlete reportedly was throwing a disc in the grass field in front of the music building on East 14th Avenue and North Alder Street.

n A bear that had been getting into garbages in Roslyn reportedly was located, chased up Third Street and then lost in a bunch of bushes and trees.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A plume of smoke was reported off Interstate 90, mile post 136.

n Campfires were reported on Kachess Dam Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No reports of arrests were received.

