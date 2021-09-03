Sept. 3 blotter: Young child without a car seat Sep 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):Two cows reportedly were outside a fence, on the side of the roadway on West University Way. A man reportedly placed a 2- or 3-year-old child in the front seat of a vehicle without a car seat or seat belt and then left on East Jackson Avenue.Gang graffiti was reported on electrical boxes on East 18th Avenue.A street light support arm reportedly does not appear stable on Vantage Highway and Wilson Creek.A hit and run was reported near the Kittitas County Fairgrounds.Broken glass was reported in the roadway on South Canyon Road.A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported on South Main Street.A vehicle reportedly struck a parked vehicle on East Helena Avenue. A motorcycle was reported stolen on North Walnut Street.A fuel spill was reported on East Seventh Avenue.FireKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):Visible flames were reported behind a residence on state Route 97 and Lauderdale Lane.A smoke investigation was reported on South Chestnut Street.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 56-year-old Issaquah woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missedCounty health: Ivermectin is not a treatment for COVID-19Letter: Concerned with lesson Kittitas schools teaching studentsPartnership helps educate recreators within county during busy season.Sept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowingCommunity remembers those who died from overdosing, and talk about what needs to changeSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare' Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter