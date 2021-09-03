Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

Two cows reportedly were outside a fence, on the side of the roadway on West University Way.

A man reportedly placed a 2- or 3-year-old child in the front seat of a vehicle without a car seat or seat belt and then left on East Jackson Avenue.

Gang graffiti was reported on electrical boxes on East 18th Avenue.

A street light support arm reportedly does not appear stable on Vantage Highway and Wilson Creek.

A hit and run was reported near the Kittitas County Fairgrounds.

Broken glass was reported in the roadway on South Canyon Road.

A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported on South Main Street.

A vehicle reportedly struck a parked vehicle on East Helena Avenue.

A motorcycle was reported stolen on North Walnut Street.

A fuel spill was reported on East Seventh Avenue.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

Visible flames were reported behind a residence on state Route 97 and Lauderdale Lane.

A smoke investigation was reported on South Chestnut Street.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 56-year-old Issaquah woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.