Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A semi truck reportedly struck and damaged the cement base of a sign on North Dolarway Road. There were pipes sticking out.
• Identity theft was reported on Clerf Road.
• The lock to the building behind the concession/restaurant at Cle Elum Firemen’s Park was broken the door was swinging open.
• An injured owl was reported on East Berry Road.
• An assault was reported was West Fourth Avenue.
• A non-injury collision was reported in a Central Washington University parking lot.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Umptanum Road and South Canyon Road.
• A street light reportedly was hanging by electrical wires on West First Avenue and North Main Street.
• A theft was reported on North Main Street.
• An assault was reported on Tony Circle in Kittitas.
• A non-injury collision involving a Subaru Impreza and a Chevy Scottsdale pickup was reported on West Manitoba and South Main Street.
• AirPods were reported stolen on North Walnut Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 29-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• An 18-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of fourth-degree assault/domestic. No bail.
• A 50-year-old Puyallup man was arrested by Lower District Court officers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended. Released on personal recognizance.
• A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for criminal trespass/disorderly conduct. Bail $1,500.
• A 52-year-old Wapato man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for robbery, second-degree theft and felony eluding. No bail.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.