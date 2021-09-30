Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A vehicle reportedly hit a transformer and a concrete block and then left the scene on state Route 97.

n A KBX 200 dirt bike reportedly was stolen on East 19th Avenue.

n A black Angus cow reportedly was in the roadway on West Dry Creek Road.

n A sealed box reportedly was in the middle of the roadway on East 18th Avenue.

n A semi rollover collision we reported in the roundabout on West University Way and North Dolarway Road.

n A storage unit reportedly was broken into on North Wenas Street.

n A small dog reportedly was loose on North Wildcat Way and East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

n A DOT sign reportedly was hit by a yellow Freightliner, which then left the scene on North Dolarway Road and West University Way.

n A friendly Rottweiler reportedly was at large on South Opportunity Street.

n An assault was reported on South Pine Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 29-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 38-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of harassing phone call, two counts for first-degree criminal trespass, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest. Bail $500.

n A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by the U.S. Marshal for being a fugitive from justice and rape of a child. No bail.

