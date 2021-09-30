Sept. 30 blotter: Friendly Rottweiler at large Sep 30, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A vehicle reportedly hit a transformer and a concrete block and then left the scene on state Route 97. n A KBX 200 dirt bike reportedly was stolen on East 19th Avenue.n A black Angus cow reportedly was in the roadway on West Dry Creek Road.n A sealed box reportedly was in the middle of the roadway on East 18th Avenue.n A semi rollover collision we reported in the roundabout on West University Way and North Dolarway Road.n A storage unit reportedly was broken into on North Wenas Street.n A small dog reportedly was loose on North Wildcat Way and East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.n A DOT sign reportedly was hit by a yellow Freightliner, which then left the scene on North Dolarway Road and West University Way. n A friendly Rottweiler reportedly was at large on South Opportunity Street.n An assault was reported on South Pine Street.FireKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):No fire calls were reported during this time period.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 29-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 38-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of harassing phone call, two counts for first-degree criminal trespass, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest. Bail $500.n A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by the U.S. Marshal for being a fugitive from justice and rape of a child. No bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ellensburg Police Kittitas County Bail Criminal Law Crime Resisting Arrest Officer Cow Call Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseDeath notice: John D. WinnEllensburg men's and women's golf resultsThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoDon Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of FameLetter: Finally some insight into the position of the anti-vaxxersSept. 24 blotter: Bear keeps returning to Roslyn propertyCommissioners vote to put proposed real estate excise tax to public voteSept. 27 blotter: Plane flashed by laser Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter