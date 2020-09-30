Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Five to six Angus cattle reportedly were near the roadway on Vantage Highway, mile post 15.
n A calf reportedly got out of a fence and was in a ditch on Thrall Road and Canyon Road. The mother was in the field next to it.
n A reporting party had questions about the legality of things happening to him but did not want to go into details with dispatch.
n A political sign reportedly was damaged on state Route 903.
n A large chocolate Lab reportedly was running loose in the area on Lincoln Avenue in South Cle Elum.
n A woman reportedly went into a business on South Canyon Road and left her kids in the car.
n A cat reportedly was hit and injured by a car and was inside a business on South Main Street. It was possible the cat’s back could be broken.
n A vehicle, possibly a Jeep Cherokee, reportedly went into a ditch on Kittitas Highway, mile post 3.
n An explosion, possibly an exploding target, reportedly was heard on Ranger Station Road and West Second Street in Cle Elum.
n A vehicle reportedly was parked sideways at the stop sign at East 18th Avenue and North Walnut Street blocking traffic.
n A small black bear was observed in a yard on West Fifth Street in Cle Elum.
n A man in baggy pants and a dark-colored shirt reportedly was about about a gun and talking about his genitals on East Capitol Avenue.
n A hit and run was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n A person reportedly saw something nuclear fall from the sky and they did not have any power to their hotel room on East First Street in Cle Elum.
n A vehicle reportedly struck a trash can on the corner of North Water Street ad West Greenfield.
n Several vehicles reportedly were in Reed Park after closing, but were unaware the park was closed because the sign was missing.
n Four men reportedly were walking around the parking lot looking into vehicles on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n A large U-haul truck reportedly was stopped in the middle of the roadway with no lights on Hanson Road.
Fire
n A blue sedan reportedly was on fire on state Route 970, mile post 6.
n A white Ford Excursion reportedly was on fire in a parking lot on South Main Street.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 29-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n No arrests were reported in this time period.