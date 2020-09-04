Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A woman reported she saw a bear in her yard and that she believed it could now be in her shed on West Montana Avenue in Roslyn.
Two baby deer reportedly were hit and killed by a vehicle on Manastash Road and Cove Road.
An injured deer reportedly was caught in a fence on state Route 10.
Gas reportedly was siphoned from a motor home on East Patrick Avenue.
Fire management requested assistance from the marine patrol unit to keep people away from the area on Lake Cle Elum where scooper airplanes will be taking water to battle the Evans Canyon Fire.
Cattle reportedly were attempting to go through a fence and getting caught on barbed wire on Teanway Road.
A non-injury collision was reported on West Wenas Street and North Fifth Avenue.
A male subject reportedly was playing loud music and throwing gang signs in a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue.
Two protesters reportedly were smoking marijuana across the street from Super One on East Mountain View Avenue.
A 1999 Plymouth Breeze was reported stolen on East Brighton Loop.
A fight with weapons was reported between protesters in the middle of the intersection of South Main Street and West Mountain View Avenue.
A student plane from Central Washington University reportedly was flying low over a residence on Bar 14 Road.
All lights in the four-way intersection of West 15th Avenue and North Water Street reportedly were flashing red.
A non-injury collision involving a Jeep Wrangler and a Ford pickup was reported on West University Way and North Main Street.
An assault was reported on West Mountain View Avenue and South Main Street.
The stoplight at North Pfenning Road and Vantage Highway reportedly was malfunctioning.
One hundred head of cattle reportedly were in the roadway on Smithson Road and state Route 97.
A woman reportedly walked into a residence on Berry Road and locked herself in the bathroom.
There was a report of an ongoing problem of vehicles speeding on North Brick Road.
An intoxicated man reportedly would not leave a store on South Main Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A smoke investigation was reported on the south side of Interstate 90, near mile post 104.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 3-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 40-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to comply with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $15,000.
A 35-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of firearms and third-degree theft. No bail.
A 27-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault and obstructing a public servant. No bail.