Sept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The Brick Sep 6, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Sept.4-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):Two horses reportedly were loose in a field on Main Street and Joyce Street in Vantage. Metal plates covering a hole in the roadway on East Sanders Road and North Alder Street reportedly had been moved.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported in a grocery store parking lot on North Ruby Street.An assault was reported on East Jackson Avenue.A substantial amount of gravel was reported in the roadway on Hungry Junction Road and Kerr Road.Three cows reportedly were in the roadway on Manastash Road.A vehicle was reported stolen on North Walnut Street.A dog reportedly was locked inside a Toyota Rav4 in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.A man reportedly was sitting in the drive-thru yelling at customers as they came through on East Fifth Avenue.A non-injury collision was reported on North Dolarway Road and West University Way.Unknown subjects reportedly were trying to break into a barn on state Route 970.A tree branch reportedly was partially blocking the roadway on Anderson Road and Umptanum Road.A small child reportedly was riding a bicycle without a hello and weaving between lanes on North Walnut Street and East 18th Avenue.A purple mountain bicycle reportedly was stolen from in front of a store on North Ruby Street.The neighbors reportedly were shooting a bb gun and the bb’s were landing in the reporting party’s year on Madison Avenue in Cle Elum.The reporting party saw two vehicles hit each other and then head off in opposite directions on North Water Street.A man reportedly was passed out leaning against a stop sign on West Ninth Avenue and North Columbia Street. He was upright and asleep.Two guests in a hotel on North Main Street reportedly were having intercourse throughout the hotel in public areas. There were last seen in the bar area. The reporting party was trying to keep tabs on them on the security cameras.An assault was reported on the Central Washington University campus.A mailbox was reported stolen on East Capitol Avenue.The reporting party woke up to the sound of gun shots on North Middlecrest Drive.A non-injury collision was reported on West Fourth Avenue and North Main Street.A hit and run was reported on the CWU campus.The reporting party woke up and she was sopping wet on East Mountain View Avenue. The reporting party said she did not do it to herself.A woman reportedly was making bomb threats and refusing to leave a store on North Dolarway Road. She was hostile and violent but there were no visible weapons or evidence of a bomb.Two dogs reportedly were locked inside a GMC Acadia on East Railroad Street and North Harris Avenue.A non-injury collision was reported on South Water Street.Two boxes of Benadryl were reported stolen on South Water Street.A man and a woman reportedly were having a physical altercation on South Water Street.A theft was reported on Sorenson Road.A man reportedly was exposing himself and drooling on North Ruby Street.A non-injury collision was reported on East Sparks Road in Easton.A subject reportedly was punching, dancing in the street and seemed very aggressive on East University Way and North Wildcat Way.A hit and run was reported at the Western Village at the fairgrounds.A purse was reported stolen on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn. The suspects were a heavy-set woman and a skinny man.The reporting party admitted he was highly intoxicated after being at the Ellensburg Rodeo. He could not find his van and requested help in locating it. He promise to not drive. An assault was reported on North Pearl Street.A burglary was reported on South Main Street.A vehicle reportedly struck a yellow pole a the fairgrounds.A collision involving a Jetta and a box truck was reported on South Canyon Road.A non-injury collision involving a Kia and a Honda was reported on East Sixth Avenue and North Ruby Street.A woman reportedly saw a cougar behind her residence on the fire road trail near the canal off Stone Ridge Drive.A bunch of trash reportedly was thrown out of a vehicle on Kittitas Highway and South Matthews Road.Two bicycles reportedly were stolen on Yellowstone Road at Snoqualmie Pass.Beer was reported stolen on East University Way.A dog reportedly was locked in a Dodge flatbed on Alder Street and Eighth gate. The dog appeared to be in distress.A hit and run was reported on East Eight Avenue and North Maple Street.A hit and run was reported on North Ruby Street.A compact Mazda reportedly fell off an embankment off U Fish Road and Cabin Creek Road.Several animal remains including birds and cats reportedly were found in the public access area at state Route 970 and state Route 10.The reporting party found a stash of water bottles taped together and a mudflap to a Toyota pickup she believed related t the Ian Eckles case off of Forest Service Road 9702.A dog reportedly was hit on Leisure Land Lane.A non-injury, rollover collision was reported on Kachess Dam Road and West Sparks Road.A man walking down the street reportedly knocked a sign over on East Third Avenue and North Walnut Street.A black bear reportedly was walking down the sidewalk in front of The Brick Tavern on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.A subject was reported on a roof on East Fourth Avenue. The subject advised he was hanging out.A purse reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on Cascade View Drive in Ronald.The reporting party walked by a man, who appeared to be on drugs, who was on top of a billboard on West University Way. The man threw rocks at the reporting party and another friend.FireKittcom received the following calls on Sept. 4-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A burn complaint was reported on Bullfrog Road.An outside fire was reported on Kachess Dam Road.Smoke reportedly was coming from a vehicle on Interstate 90, milepost 98.The neighbors reportedly were having a fire on Osprey Drive near Cle Elum.An outside fire was reported on Bell Creek.A column of smoke reportedly was coming from someone’s yard on Hanson Road.An outside fire was reported on Rustic Road.An outside fire was reported at Lake Easton State Park.A bonfire was reported on Leisure Land Lane.A campfire was reported on Meadow Creek Bridge.A small fire in a pit with a screen over it was reported on West Fifth Avenue.A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 85.A subject reportedly had a fire burning near the RV parking off Alder and 18th Avenue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Road Collision Vehicle Kittcom Highway Motor Vehicle Transports Roadway Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateEllensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'State responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionEllensburg school board seeks path to local controlSept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowingLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missed4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market sale Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter