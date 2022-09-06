Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A South Pine Street resident observed a man passed out in his garden.
• An elk reportedly ran through fences, had debris hanging from him and was sitting in the reporting party’s pond on Airport Road in Cle Elum.
• A 2016 Chevy Sonic reportedly was stolen on Salmon la Sac Road.
• A baby bear reportedly was running around a park on West Second Street and Pine Street in Cle Elum. The bear was last seen running toward a yard in the area.
• Two yearling Angus reportedly were in the roadway on Carroll Road.
• A vehicle reportedly was rear-ended on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
• A Volvo semi with a flatbed reportedly was struck by a Ford F350 on North Dolarway Road.
• A tree limb reportedly fell into the roadway and a bicyclist moved it into the reporting party’s yard on North Anderson Street.
• A possible attempted bicycle theft was reported on West Railroad Street.
• A vehicle struck and knocked over a stop sign on West Eighth Avenue and North Spokane Street.
• Mail was reported stolen on state Route 10.
• A hit and run was reported on East University Way.
• Cattle were reported on Smithson Road.
• A cat reportedly continually getting run over on North Main Street and West Sixth Avenue. The reporting party was concerned it was going to be all over the roadway.
• The reporting party heard what they thought to be eight shots coming from East First Street in Cle Elum.
• A person in a very loud Ford diesel pickup reportedly was trying to steal fuel from other vehicles on West Second Avenue and North Lincoln Street.
• An attempted burglary was reported on North Ferguson Road.
• A man reportedly was stealing metal off of property on West Dry Creek Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 3-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A tree branch reportedly was caught on an electrical wire and was on fire on Manastash Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 3-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 23-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of failure to appear/second-degree criminal trespass. Bail $30,000.
• A 49-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for disorderly conduct. Bail $200.
• A 54-year-old Buckley man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $5,000.
• A 28-year-old Kittitas woman was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $1,000.
• A 37-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to comply/harassing telephone calls. Bail $25,000.
• A 30-year-old Tacoma woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for false reporting. Bail $1,000.
• A 30-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession of a stolen vehicle and making/having vehicle prowling tools. Bail $10,000.
• A 32-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for a protection order violation. No bail.
• A 19-year-old Ephrata man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for reckless driving and two counts of reckless endangerment. Bail $3,000.
• A 23-year-old Kennewick man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
• A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault. Bail $2,000.
• A 33-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and reckless endangerment. Bail $5,000.